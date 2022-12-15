Bastian Schweinsteiger gives his verdict on Erik ten Hag’s summer signings



Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has had his say on three of the club’s summer signings, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

Schweinsteiger discussed the United trio with club media. He especially praised Christian Eriksen, who he branded as a player he loves watching.

The German said about the Dane, “He knows the league, but he knows the game – that is even more important. He has the vision, he has the brain, he knows when to pass the ball in the right moments.”

“I really like watching him because his IQ is very high, and I love watching players who are passing the ball in the right moment to give your teammate more time to do something.”

“He [Eriksen] is doing that and it is great to see.”

Martinez also earned praise from Schweinsteiger. The 38-year-old lauded the South American defender for his passion for football and United.

Beyond Martinez’s passion, the ex-pro pinpointed the centre-back’s intelligence and defensive aptness as the reasons behind his thriving at the backline for a player his size.

He added on Martinez that he is a player who knows what exactly to do, enjoys having the ball at his feet and most importantly, appreciates supporters.

These are all attributes Schweinsteiger believes will propel Martinez even further and make him a mainstay at Old Trafford for many years to come.

The former United man who spent time at the Theatre of Dreams between 2015 and 2017 opined that he strongly believes Antony will also contribute to the team’s season going forward.

While Schweinsteiger waxed lyrical about United’s summer recruits, he let it be known that more is required going forward.

In an apparent warning of club chiefs against resting on their laurels, he remarked that more quality signings are required.

This was true, he said, not only for the first team but also for the squad as a whole. He gave an example of when he was at Bayern Munich and both the first team and the second team had quality and established players, such that training sessions were of the highest quality possible at all times.

