Benfica deny reports of Argentina World Cup hero Enzo Fernandez agreeing Liverpool move



Of the many things that needed the attention of new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag when he was first appointed was the lack of bite and guile in the centre of the park.

For too long, fans have had to endure the combination of Fred and Scott McTominay, both of whom are not exactly game-changers in the mould of previous incumbents.

So the Dutchman decided to change that on a priority basis, and the fans welcomed to Old Trafford multiple Champions League-winner Casemiro and the creative genius of Christian Eriksen.

The duo have certainly changed the way the team plays and the supporters have taken to them instantly and it bodes well for the future.

EtH looking to add quality to midfield

However, due to the age of the players (30) and the uncertainty surrounding Fred‘s future, Ten Hag is still looking to add further quality to that slot.

Of the many names linked with a move to Old Trafford, one whose link has persistently appeared is Enzo Fernandez of Benfica.

The Argentine’s price has soared through the roof after his impressive performances for Argentina in the World Cup, helping them reach the final of the competition.

🚨 🔝 Liverpool and Real Madrid target Enzo Fernandez, 21, will not be leaving Benfica unless an interested party meets the Argentina midfielder's release clause of 120m euros. 🇦🇷🟥#LFC⬜#HalaMadrid🟥#SLBenfica pic.twitter.com/KnMV4UVq62 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) December 15, 2022

Recent reports had indicated that arch-rivals Liverpool may have gotten the better of the Red Devils in this chase and had secured the signing of the 21-year-old.

Much to the relief of United followers, sources have indicated to 90min that the “Portuguese giants are unaware of any agreement, and that talk of a ‘done deal’ is premature.”

However, the website has confirmed that Liverpool are indeed tracking the former River Plate prodigy and have been in touch with the player’s representatives.

Liverpool-Enzo deal far from complete

Benfica have clearly informed Fernandez’s entourage that the only way the Argentina international will leave the Estadio da Luz is if a club comes forward and pays his release clause in full, which currently stands at a whopping €120million.

That would make the midfielder Benfica’s second-most expensive export, only after current wantaway Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix. They paid only €18million for him in June.

In the summer gone by, United, Manchester City and Wolves were credited with having interest before the San Martín-born player decided to move to Portugal.

The report also mentions that “Real Madrid and Barcelona are also admirers of Fernandez’s talents, though Benfica have no desire to sell in January and the player himself is fully focussed on winning the World Cup with Argentina.”

