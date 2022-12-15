Early team news for Manchester United’s Carabao Cup fixture against Burnley

Manchester United are back in action next week as domestic football returns with the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, we are still determining which United players will be reporting for duty following the World Cup in Qatar.

United face Vincent Kompany’s Burnley next Wednesday, with The Clarets looking to cause a shock given the unsettled nature of the United squad.

Two players who certainly won’t be available are the centre back pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane due to their participation in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Victor Lindelof is almost certain to start having missed the tournament, possibly next to Harry Maguire, who returns to the club after a strong performance in Qatar.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping the pair can strike up a good relationship, with them likely being called upon for the league game against Nottingham Forest after Christmas and the Burnley tie.

Other English players, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford will also be monitored to see if they are ready for next week, having exited the World Cup last Saturday.

Diogo Dalot also left Qatar at the quarter-final stage but did pick up a knock for Portugal; this is likely to result in Aaron Wan-Bissaka being bought in from the cold to make his first start of the season at right-back.

Jadon Sancho remains unavailable despite not going to Qatar as he works on his fitness away from the squad.

The absence of Sancho leaves Alejandro Garnacho a likely starter on the left-hand side. The young man will be looking to pick up where he left off before the break, having played a starring role for United in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Garnacho will be lining up with Anthony Martial in attack, with the Frenchman playing in the two recent friendly games as he looks to get back to full fitness and kickstart his season.

Ten Hag has options in goal, with David de Gea missing the World Cup and Martin Dubravka also in contention. Whilst there’s no doubt in the manager’s number one, Dubravka did start in the last round against Villa.