Glenn Jonhson believes Marcus Rashford is likely to leave Manchester United for Real Madrid



Former Liverpool player Glenn Johnson believes Marcus Rashford is destined to leave Manchester United for a ‘galactico’ club.

In a recent interview, Johnson spoke about how the Englishman could be tempted to join one of the European giants if an offer came his way.

“I’m a massive fan of Rashford, and when he presses, and he’s at his best, then he’s unstoppable.”

“I have no doubt that Real Madrid would want to sign him if he’s going to go for less than he should if his deal’s not too far away from expiring.”

“Will he be good enough to fill the shoes of Benzema?

“We won’t know that until he’s playing in the Champions League week in, week out for them. He certainly has the potential to.”

Rashford looks like he is back to his explosive best this season.

Erik ten Hag seems to have gotten a tune out of the 25 year old, who is looking lively once again.

While he still has to improve in many aspects, mainly decision-making, his hard work on and off the pitch will aid his growth as a player.

United will be looking to avoid any potential negotiation to sell their prized asset.

Rashford brings immense commercial revenue with his off-field activities, and United would not want to let him go so easily.

Johnson went on to say:

“When teams like PSG and Real Madrid want you, then 100% you’d be interested in them.”

“Obviously, he’s from Manchester and is already at a big football club, but if any footballer told you that they weren’t interested in even chatting with a club like Real Madrid, they’ll be lying.”