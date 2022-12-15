Joao Felix: Manchester United ready to match any bid for Atletico Madrid forward

Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix has reportedly been offered to Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

The Portuguese striker is said to be unhappy at his current club, not having the best of relationships with manager Diego Simeone.

According to The Daily Mail, the 23 year old has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa.

The transfer will reportedly be handled by the Gestifute agency run by super agent Jorge Mendes.

Nizaar Kinsella claims United are really keen on the player and are ready to match any bid on the table for Felix.

🚨 Manchester United are ready to rival any bid for Joao Felix #mufc #mujournal [@NizaarKinsella] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) December 15, 2022

Felix has shown his immense talent time and again on the biggest stage but has yet to acquire consistency.

Under Simeone’s ultra-pragmatic approach, many believe that the 23 year old’s natural flair has been stifled.

He has had to adapt his game to become functional for the team rather than relying on his instincts.

Erik ten Hag will look to develop into United’s future centre forward.

His style of play suits the type of striker the Dutchman loves. He is a player who is not just a goalscorer but can link up with his teammates in the final third.

While a direct purchase is unlikely due to his high price tag of €100m, United could opt for a loan move, with an option to buy in the summer.