Man United considering January bid for Dusan Vlahovic as Chelsea and Arsenal circle



Manchester United are pondering whether to make a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic during the winter window.

United’s interest in a striker is an open secret. It is a situation that has been made even more desperate with Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

Some of the names that have been mentioned in this regard include Cody Gakpo, Goncalo Ramos and Rafael Leao.

Vlahovic is the latest name to be mentioned as a target for the Red Devils.

According to Il Corriere Dello Sport, the 20-time English champions are in the running for the Serbian’s services.

“There’s a queue for Juventus star, Vlahovic,” the outlet reports.

“The list of teams who want him: Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are on the centre-forward.”

“There’s also PSG and Bayern Munich: all the best in Europe lined up for his [Vlahovic’s] goals.”

Vlahovic has been struggling with a groin injury for a few months now, which could explain why he did not star as expected in the World Cup.

Instead, it was his strike partner up front, Alexander Mitrovic, that grabbed the headlines and spiritedly led the line for Serbia, who failed to advance from the group stage of the competition.

22-year-old Vlahovic arrived in Turin from Fiorentina in an €80m deal, including add-ons, last January. Juventus are said to be unwilling to let the goalscorer leave in January.

United will need to ward off competition from Chelsea and Arsenal, with both London clubs also being in need of a striker.

Gabriel Jesus suffered an injury with Brazil and is expected to be out for a prolonged period. Armando Broja also got injured while featuring for Chelsea in a friendly game.

