Manchester United keen on signing Yousouffa Moukoko

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Yousouffa Moukoko.

According to The Times, the Red Devils are monitoring the situation surrounding Moukoko.

The German is one of the most exciting young players in the world.

He has captured the attention of Europe’s top clubs with his goalscoring prowess since the age of 17.

The teenage sensation has scored six goals and registered three assists in 14 games for Borussia Dortmund this season.

What is even more impressive is his goals-per-minute ratio.

Moukoko has an astounding 97 percentile regarding goal involvement per 90 minutes.

He averages just over a goal a game. Moukoko is a great finisher, sometimes likened to Erling Haaland.

Moreover, the 18 year old possesses great feet and uses his raw skill to dumfound opposition players.

United, Chelsea, and Liverpool are interested in the player.

Moukoko’s contract expires in the summer, so unless Dortmund proposes a renewal, he would be available for free.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted earlier:

“Moukoko deal. BVB have still chances to extend his contract, player has great relationship with Terzić & club — but timing is crucial, they’ve to act within December with a good proposal.”

“English & Spanish clubs ready to push in January if new deal won’t be agreed now.”

“The relationship between Moukoko and Edin Terzić, key factor for BVB to push on new contract.”

“But the proposal has to be improved as soon as possible, the timing is crucial as 2/3 top clubs are prepared to enter the race in January.”