Manchester United to unveil statue of club legend Jimmy Murphy on May 3, 2023



Manchester United are poised to unveil the statue of Red Devils legend Jimmy Murphy on May 3 next year.

The day of the unveiling falls precisely 65 years from when Murphy led United to the 1958 FA Cup Final following the tragic Munich Air Disaster.

The statue of the icon who was central to the resurgent United team of old will stand behind the Stretford End (via The Daily Mail).

Alan Herriot, the crafter of the Denis Law statue in Aberdeen, is responsible for sculpting the work that captures the memory and likeness of the beloved Murphy.

Murphy’s sculpture will face what used to be a training ground made of ash cinder where he used to drill the legendary Busby Babes.

An unforgettable legacy

From 1946 to 1971, Murphy was assistant manager to Sir Matt Busby.

His tenure included the Munich Air Disaster, the rebuild, and the surreal European Cup journey.

On that fateful day back in May of 1958, United finished second best to Bolton, losing 0-2, but the triumph over tragedy is a story that will last through the ages.

Against all odds

Chief operating officer of Manchester United, Collette Roche, said: “Jimmy Murphy was one of the most important figures in the history of this great club.

“He was not only Sir Matt Busby’s chief coach and then assistant for 25 years, but perhaps most importantly, led us out of the darkest period in our history.”

“In those terrible days after the Munich tragedy, Jimmy was the man who held this club together and built a team that reached the FA Cup final.

“No matter the result, it was a remarkable achievement to even be at Wembley – something that on February 6, 1958, seemed inconceivable.

“It is fitting that this wonderful statue should be unveiled on May 3, the date of that final against Bolton Wanderers, and at the Stretford End, overlooking the land where Jimmy used to train the Busby Babes.”

Immense contribution

Chair of The Manchester Munich Memorial Foundation (MMMF), Pat Burns, who played an integral role in the sculpture, said:

“I know the Murphy family, who joined us on the trip to Scotland, were also hugely impressed with the progress.”

“It will be a special occasion on May 3 when we finally unveil the statue marking Jimmy’s extraordinary contribution to United at the most tragic time in this club’s history.”

Jimmy Murphy was a talented footballer who played for West Bromwich Albion and Swindon Town. He also represented and managed Wales.

Murphy passed away in 1989 at the age of 79 but will forever be remembered for his immense contribution to United and the football world.