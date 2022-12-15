Napoli defender Kim Min-jae responds to Manchester United links



Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae has finally responded to rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United in the Premier League.

It’s not only United who have been credited with an interest in the services of the South Korean, with Tottenham and Antonio Conte also known admirers.

It was recently reported that after his impressive World Cup performances with South Korea, United were preparing to move and trigger his relatively affordable release clause.

Talk was rife of a €45-50m release clause in his contract that could be activated at the turn of the year.

So worried was Napoli’s president on the possibility of losing his star for such a cut-price deal that he decided to open negotiations over a new deal for the player.

A new deal would almost certainly guarantee a substantial increase in the 26-year-old’s release clause.

Kim has now responded to the numerous reports linking him to a switch to the Premier League with United and Tottenham.

He told You Quiz via SportWitness, “There are a lot of transfer stories around me.”

“But I’ve only been at Napoli for six months.”

“I’ve avoided interviews, and one of the reasons that the rumours about me disturb me.”

The centre-back’s reply will not boost the Red Devils’ chances of luring him to Old Trafford.

His words could be interpreted to mean that at the moment, he is not open to a transfer as was expected considering his short stay in Italy.

Even worse, should he pen a new deal at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, United’s chances would be hampered even further, with Napoli’s reputation of slapping a premium on their most sellable assets.

