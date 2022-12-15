Picture: Kobbie Mainoo and Rhys Bennett promoted by Erik ten Hag to first team training



Manchester United youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Rhys Bennett have been promoted to first-team training by Erik ten Hag.

Mainoo himself was pictured training ahead of United’s League Cup vs Burnley on Wednesday.

Kobbie Mainoo with the first team. ⭐️🔴 pic.twitter.com/CgrJeL6khW — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) December 15, 2022

Both Mainoo and Bennett were absent from the U-21s match against Bolton in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday due to their involvement with the senior team.

Mainoo played in both of United’s friendly defeats against Spanish opposition, Cadiz and Real Betis.

Bennett came on against Betis after fellow academy graduate, Teden Mengi went off injured.

The Manchester Evening News reports on Mainoo’s promotion, “It’s understood Mainoo is highly regarded among academy staff and he’s considered the leading light of his age group.”

“The Stockport-born youngster is yet to make his debut for the club, but he was named on the bench against Newcastle two months ago.”

Both teenagers earned themselves praise for their displays in United’s friendly defeats against Spanish opposition.

Mainoo especially showed his class in the middle of the park whenever he was on the pitch, showing why there is so much hype around him.

The 17-year-old looked extremely comfortable on the ball and allowed his technical brilliance to speak for him.

Bennett also did well next to Victor Lindelof when he was introduced to matters in the defeat against Real Betis.

The 19-year-old defender, who captained the U18s to Youth Cup success last season, more than held his own, which explains why Ten Hag exercised the option to promote him to first-team training alongside Mainoo.

