Shocking poll reveals Brazilian public’s stance on Fred’s future with the national team



A shocking poll has revealed what the Brazilian public thinks of Manchester United midfielder Fred and his future with the national team going forward.

Fred was named in Tite’s squad for the World Cup alongside United trio, Casemiro, Antony and Alex Telles.

Fred played a relatively significant part in the Selecao’s World Cup campaign before it ended at the quarter-final stage.

Brazil lost in heartbreaking fashion on penalties to Croatia, who were then dumped out by finalists Argentina in the semi-finals.

Neymar scored for Brazil in extra time, as the South American team took the lead.

Fred was brought on by Tite. Soon after, Croatia broke on the counter-attack and levelled matters before the affair was decided on penalties.

Globo reports that a poll was conducted that sought to gauge the public’s perception on their players after the humiliating exit.

The poll asked the question: which players should be called up to the team in March?

The poll garnered over 120,000 votes or responses.

From these responses, Fred was the least selected player out of everyone in the Brazil national team.

The United midfielder found himself included in less than 1.5% of the squad selections made.

These results could be taken to be reflective of Fred‘s poor World Cup performances. He got a massive opportunity in the short time that Neymar was injured but he failed to capitalize on the golden chance presented to him.

It’s no surprise that not many Brazilians would have him in their teams in March. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, United may also find themselves with a decision to make.

