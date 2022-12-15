Video: Emotional Lisandro Martinez reacts to Argentina reaching World Cup final



Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez was left in tears after Argentina’s incredible win against Croatia in the semi-final.

The result saw the Albiceleste advance to the finals where they will face France on Sunday.

The final will see Martinez come up against his centre-back partner and close friend Raphael Varane in what is sure to be an interesting tie.

Argentina won by three goals to nil courtesy of a Lionel Messi penalty and a double from Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez.

Martinez did not start the game, with Lionel Scaloni choosing to resort to a back-four defensive line.

The United man came on early in the second half and was instrumental in helping the South American team shore up their defence to keep out Croatia, who asked a few questions of them.

The 24-year-old was emotional and left in tears, just as he was when Argentina narrowly won in the quarter-finals against the Netherlands.

Martinez spoke to the press and expressed his joy at Argentina’s wonderful achievement as well as his own contribution towards the feat.

He said, “I have a million things in my head right now.”

“I’m grateful for life.”

The centre-back added, “I’m grateful for my grandparents who are no longer here.”

An emotional Lisandro Martínez at #Qatar2022: "I have a million things in my head right now. I'm grateful for life, grateful for my grandparents who are no longer here…" [@DSportsRadio] pic.twitter.com/dqjVlvDF85 — utdreport (@utdreport) December 15, 2022

On the evidence of his displays whenever on the pitch, Martinez has a strong case to start against France on Sunday. Whether Scaloni deploys a back four or back five, could be the main deciding factor that determines if he starts.

In a back-five setup, which Scaloni could use to neutralize France’s potent attack, Martinez is more or less guaranteed to start.

