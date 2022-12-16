Antonio Valencia says Cristiano Ronaldo deserved more after “awful” Man United exit



Manchester United legend Antonio Valencia has come to the defence of departed striker Cristiano Ronaldo following the player’s bitter Old Trafford exit.

Ronaldo left the club after months of speculation and leaks that culminated in a venomous tell-all interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

Amongst the many accusations Ronaldo made, he branded Erik ten Hag as a disrespectful individual and even claimed he does not hold the United boss in high esteem.

The 37-year-old also took a swipe at United’s owners and his former teammates.

Erik ten Hag replied to Ronaldo’s allegations and set the record straight. He emphasized on looking forward and beyond Ronaldo rather than dwelling on the past.

Since leaving United, Ronaldo lost his place in the Portugal national team and is yet to find a club willing to take him and add him to their ranks.

Former United skipper, Valencia has had his say on the matter.

Valencia admitted that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner deserved more and should have exited in a more triumphant and glorious fashion.

The Ecuadorian said, “It was too bad Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in the way he did. A player like him should leave a club by walking off the pitch to applause at a sold-out stadium. The people there loved him.”

“The interview he gave recently was unfortunate. He’ll have his reasons for saying what he did, but I felt awful about the way he left the club. It hurt.”

Valencia added, “I hope everything goes well for him at his new club. I wish Ronaldo nothing but the best.”

Valencia also gave his verdict on United’s current position in terms of Ten Hag’s rebuild. He remarked that the club seems to be stuck and is suffering from a lack of advancement. He also said that it’s a shame the team cannot achieve meaningful consistency.

