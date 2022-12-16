Barcelona’s Memphis Depay transfer stance could end up playing spoilsport



It is no secret that Manchester United’s transfer priorities for the January transfer window have changed and it was publicly revealed by manager Erik ten Hag as well.

After the acrimonious departure of last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, United are short of firepower up front and the Dutchman has asked the club to look into the matter of recruiting a goalscorer.

But the club’s finances are stretched at the moment after their summer splurge as reports have indicated that the club might not be able to bring in a striker.

Striker search complicated due to lack of funds

The World Cup has ensured all of United’s primary targets like Cody Gakpo, Goncalo Ramos, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix have all seen their valuations soar.

And that might leave Barcelona star Memphis Depay as the only option on the table for the Red Devils. But even for him, the La Liga giants are expecting to receive a transfer fee.

In the summer, they had agreed to mutually terminate his contract but now after his displays for the Netherlands, they have decided not to allow him to leave for free.

🚨 Barcelona are asking for clubs to pay ONLY €2M for Memphis Depay this winter but NO team wants to spend this amount on him! 😮 (Source: @sport) pic.twitter.com/lP8GpyCvHo — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 16, 2022

As per SPORT, “Memphis Depay will return to Barcelona training next week. The Dutch forward, who has been at the World Cup in Qatar with his country, will meet with Xavi Hernandez to talk about his situation and his future ahead of the January window.”

And while United are interested in Depay, considering his contract expires next summer, there is a reluctance to pay for a move considering the Catalan giants’ earlier stance.

The publication have also revealed that so far, only one club has shown a willingness to pay for the former Lyon striker’s services.

Depay move still not certain

“However, only one club has so far shown a will to pay a transfer fee. It comes from the Turkish side Galatasaray, who are very interested in acquiring the services of the ex-Lyon and Manchester United attacker.”

Recently, it was reported that the club is set to abandon their policy of signing experienced stars for a short-term solution. That is exactly what the 28-year-old is.

Interestingly, so far Depay has no interest of moving to Turkey. So it remains to be seen how this saga plays out with January almost here.

