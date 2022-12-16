David de Gea praises Mary Earps after succesful season so far

In a podcast with the club, David De Gea has spoken of his support for Manchester United Women and in particular goalkeeper, Mary Earps.

It is well known that the pair have a lot of repect for each other and, ahead of their game at Old Trafford last season, Earps sat down with De Gea and chatted about the ‘goalkeepers union.’

In his latest chat with the club, De Gea said, “We talk after the games, say congrats, and I think she’s doing very well.”

He continued, “She’s keeping a lot of clean sheets. We talk about clean sheets all the time; she’s doing really well.”

The Spanish shot-stopper says he watches the women’s team as much as possible.

“She won the Euro cup with England [and] she’s playing really, really well. I’m trying to watch as much as I can, the women’s team, I think they’re doing really well this season.”

As well as Earps, De Gea had high praise for former Reds keeper Siobhan Chamberlain who he has met on a couple of occasions too.

“She’s really nice, I met her when she was at Manchester as well.”

He continued, “[She’s] a top keeper and now she’s on the TV. She’s great. She was really good as a goalkeeper and she’s really, really nice.”

De Gea also spoke about life at United under Ten Hag.

He has recently returned to Manchester with the squad after their winter training camp in his home country of Spain, where he was involved in the two friendlies.

Meanwhile, United women have just one game left before their winter break, a Conti-cup clash against Sheffield United. Earps is expected to be on the bench whilst Sophie Baggaley starts on Sunday.

In the league United sit third heading into Christmas, two points behind Arsenal and five points behind league leaders Chelsea with a game in hand over the top of the table side.