Doubts mount over Raphael Varane as he misses France training with viral syndrome



Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has faced a major setback ahead of the World Cup final on Sunday.

Varane is a World Cup finalist once again, this time in United colours, but missed France training with viral syndrome.

Ahead of the final which will see the Frenchman come up against fellow United teammate and centre-back partner Lisandro Martinez, Varane is now facing a race against time to be available.

French news outlet RMC Sport reports that Varane missed Les Bleus’ training session today.

RMC adds that the United man stayed in the team hotel as opposed to joining the rest of his teammates on the training pitch for a session.

RMC’s report aligns with L’Equipe, who relayed earlier in the day that the 29-year-old had been struck down with a bug.

“Raphaël Varane is in turn a victim of the viral syndrome which has hit the French squad since the start of the week,” the outlet said.

“He is suffering from mild symptoms.”

Alongside Varane, his France national team centre-back partner and Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate was also hit by the virus that swept through the French team.

The coaching staff and treatment team are said to be watching the pair closely and are keen to have them back in time for selection on Sunday.

Needless to say, it will be a big blow for France if both Varane and Konate are missing in action against the Albiceleste.

The pair were incredibly solid against Morocco and were likely at the top of Didier Deschamps’s thinking going into the high-stakes affair.

