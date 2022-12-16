Gianluca Di Marzio says “now is the right time” for Man United target Cody Gakpo



World Cup star Cody Gakpo would be perfect for either Liverpool or Manchester United according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The reliable reporter also insists that the time is right for the forward to make the switch to a Premier League club as the January transfer window looms.

When asked about the ideal fit for the Netherlands star, Di Marzio told SoccerNews, “At Manchester United or Liverpool.

“He fits perfectly with Klopp’s playing style at Liverpool. But perhaps even better at Manchester United, now that they no longer have access to Cristiano Ronaldo.

There is room for a player like him and for Gakpo now is the right time to move to the Premier League.”

Both clubs have been heavily linked with the Dutchman, although Erik ten Hag’s interest is known to extend back to the summer, when personal terms were agreed with Gakpo.

Unfortunately United were unable to sign both Antony and the PSV Eindhoven man and, with their squad bereft of left-footed attackers, the Brazilian was prioritised.

An impressive World Cup has seen interest in Gakpo rise significantly, with his price tag swiftly following suit.

Nevertheless, United’s scarcity of attacking options – further compounded by Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic exit – makes the goalscorer almost a necessary addition to the team.

And while many would prefer a true number nine to join Ten Hag’s ranks, Gakpo is about as much a guarantee of goals as there is in world football right now.

He scored the opener in all three of the Netherlands’ group stage games, continuing a run of form that has seen him net nine goals and provide twelve assists in just fourteen Eredivisie appearances this season.

United, meanwhile sit on a goal difference of zero going into the resumption of their domestic campaign, having scored just twenty goals – fewer than all but one team in the Premier League’s top half.

