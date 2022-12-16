Manchester United are the only club to have begun negotiations for Cody Gakpo



It is no secret that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is prioritising a striker in the January transfer window and has publicly admitted his side are short on firepower up front.

The initial plan after the summer splurge was to wait until next summer before embarking on the next part of the massive rebuild undertaken by the Dutchman.

But now after the acrimonious departure of last season’s top goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, those plans have changed.

United’s hunt for a CR7 replacement

Prior to the World Cup, a lot of United’s mooted targets where acquirable due to their comparatively modest valuations.

However, that scenario has changed drastically as all their targets have enjoyed successful World Cup campaigns on a personal level, which has prompted their clubs to increase their valuations.

According to Football Insider, “United are the only club to have held talks with PSV Eindhoven about signing Cody Gakpo as they continue to work on a January deal.”

Cody Gakpo says he would consider a move to Manchester United 👀🔴 pic.twitter.com/OMSF1q5ZoU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 8, 2022

They also reveal that United have an agreement in principle with the player and that they are in “regular contact” with his representatives.

The report mentions that the Red Devils had tried to sign the 23-year-old in the summer and had a £25million bid rejected by PSV, who had held out for £30million.

PSV’s valuation might deter United

After his three goals in the group stages of the World Cup, the forward can only get the chance to move if the Premier League giants increase their bid in the range of £45million.

Gakpo’s club form has been sensational as well, notching 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 games across all competitions.

United’s finances are stretched at the moment and it remains to be seen whether they can afford to match PSV’s asking price.

Club officials have already indicated that a striker might not be forthcoming this winter further denting Ten Hag’s chances of finishing in the top four this season.

