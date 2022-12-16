Manchester United readying €50million bid for PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo



Manchester United have already decided to lodge a substantial bid for PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo in January.

According to the reliable Jason Burt of The Telegraph, United are determined to land their man in the winter transfer window and are preparing a €50 million offer.

Several reports – and comments from Gakpo himself – indicated that the Red Devils were close to signing him for around €35 million in the summer, but withdrew at the 11th hour when they were forced to pay over the odds for Antony from Ajax.

But now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left United, the need for forward reinforcements has become even more urgent and Gakpo is seen as the ideal replacement for the Portuguese legend.

“Manchester United are planning a €50 million (£43.1 million) bid for Cody Gakpo once the January transfer window opens,” Burt wrote this afternoon.

“Ten Hag has prioritised bringing in another forward in the window with United accepting that a new signing is needed following Ronaldo’s departure.

“They want to back the manager who has impressed since arriving in the summer and not least with his handling of Ronaldo.

“Ten Hag pushed hard for Antony but now wants United to pursue a deal for Gakpo.”

The asking price for the Dutch international has increased following his good performances at the World Cup, but €50 million could be enough to do it.

As Burt notes, PSV’s Sporting director Marcel Brands has said that the fee “must be a record (for PSV)”, meaning in excess of the €45 million the club paid for Hirving Lozano in 2019.

United will want to get the deal done at the start of the transfer window so that the player is available for the club’s crucial fixtures in January.

The reporter also notes that United hold an interest in Benfica’s Gonçalo Ramos as well but are aware that this deal is more likely to happen in June.

The Eagles’ president Rui Costa has promised fans that Ramos won’t be sold in January.