West Ham United showing interest in Aaron Wan-Bissaka loan deal



Aaron Wan-Bissaka could sign for West Ham United following an injury-hit campaign to some of their key defensive options.

The right-back has struggled to fit into the team since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked last season.

With the arrival of Ralf Rangnick, he was used as a backup player after being used for the majority of matches throughout the Norwegian’s time as manager.

While Diogo Dalot has nailed down his position as a starter this season, Wan-Bissaka has been struggling with a long-term fitness issue.

According to Football Insider, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has suggested that the 25-year-old has been unfairly treated after helping them to a second-place finish.

He said to the outlet “He’d be a good signing at West Ham, if I’m honest.

“When United finished second in the Premier League and he was playing right-back, I didn’t hear about any problems.

“But all of a sudden, the form changed, and it was all his fault – suddenly he’s not capable.”

The 2020-21 season was one of Solskjaer’s most successful times as manager of the club, guiding them to a second place finish in the league.

United also finished as runners up in the Europa League following a successful spell of games.

The outlet reports that @ExWHYEmployee claims the London club are considering a potential loan approach in January.

It was reported that David Moyes is willing to let go of Vladimir Coufal but with injuries to other defenders, it might make room for another player to join the club.

Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma are currently out of the picture due to injury, with Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna struggling for fitness this season.

Wan-Bissaka has only featured once this term for United, back in August, but has managed to appear in both winter friendlies. Dalot may have sustained a hamstring injury in the World Cup which could complicate any potential move for the Englishmanand could mean Ten Hag has little choice other than to give him another chance.

He did appear on the team sheet at the start of the season as a substitute but failed to impress Ten Hag before being hit with an injury himself.