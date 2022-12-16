Wolverhampton Wanderers emerge as surprise leaders in race for Aaron Wan-Bissaka



After the summer splurge, it was always expected to be quiet winter transfer window for Manchester United.

The only real deal that Erik ten Hag was looking at completing was finding a back-up right back after he had revealed during a press conference that he was unhappy with the over-dependence on Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese, from close to being sold under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, had become the de-facto right-back under the Dutchman and has ended up playing in all but one game.

AWB does not fit in with ETH’s policy

Former regular Aaron Wan-Bissaka managed to garner a grand total of four minutes of action this campaign and earlier reports had indicated that the club had blocked his departure owing to their huge initial outlay.

But the former Ajax boss was not enamored with the idea of a full-back, not comfortable with the ball at his feet and unable to fully support the team in attack.

However, after a lengthy period of injury, and with Dalot busy with Portugal in the World Cup, Ten Hag did end up turning to the former Crystal Palace star during the Spain friendlies.

BREAKING: Wolves want to sign Manchester United defender Aaron Wan Bissaka in January.#MUFC are open to offers for Wan Bissaka providing they can source a replacement. – talkSPORT sources understand 📲 Listen ☞ https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/K466bCYx0r — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 16, 2022

And it was not the best of outings for Wan-Bissaka who exhibited the same mistakes and same characteristics and it remains a doubt whether he will see action for United again.

His former club had been credited with interest and there were reports he might leave in January should a club match United’s valuation.

Apart from Palace, even West Ham United and Leeds United were said to be looking at the 25-year-old. The Red Devils were open to a loan move with an obligation to buy.

Wolves favourite to land AWB

According to 90min, “Wolverhampton Wanderers have made a move to take Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Molineux in January.”

“Former club Crystal Palace are amongst the clubs who have spoken to United, whilst the likes of West Ham and Leeds have also shown interest. However, sources have now confirmed to 90min that Wolves are leading the chase,” the report added.

It is said that new Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has made a new right-back one of his priorities since taking charge.

A permanent departure could provide United with some much-needed cash which they can then use for their striker hunt or bring in a right-back as well.

