Youssoufa Moukoko’s agent puts Man United on high alert in latest bombshell comments

by Derick Kinoti
Manchester United target Youssoufa Moukoko is set to be available in January for English clubs to pounce.

Over recent weeks the Germany international has emerged as a target for a number of top European sides, including Manchester United, who are in need of a striker.

The most interested parties in Moukoko are United and Chelsea. After Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure and Armando Broja’s injury both English giants find themselves in desperate need of a goalscorer.

Moukoko’s contract with Borussia Dortmund expires at the end of the season, which means that the youngster could be available as a free agent come the end of the Bundesliga season.

Dortmund are desperate to tie the highly-rated youngster to fresh terms that would give them leverage in transfer negotiations.

According to Moukoko’s agent, there is still a long way to go with regard to arriving at an agreement between the player and his club.

As a result, there is a massive opportunity for Moukoko’s suitors to swoop in and lure the 18-year-old.

As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Moukoko’s agent remarked, “I can confirm that we are currently not closing in on an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign a new contract.”

“Moukoko is interesting for all the top clubs in this world. Even more so when he’s on a free transfer and has a future with the German national team.”

The youngster’s facilitator vehemently denied reports of a €5-6m annual salary offered by Dortmund.

He told Sky Germany, “No, the numbers are not correct.”

This development is the biggest indication yet of an opportunity for the Red Devils to move swiftly and procure Moukoko’s services. United have a golden opportunity to exploit his contract uncertainty. 

