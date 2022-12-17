Chelsea favourites to sign Youssoufa Moukoko as FC Barcelona ask him to wait for them



Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg has this morning issued an update on the status of Borussia Dortmund striker, Youssoufa Moukoko.

Social media was set alight yesterday when Fabrizio Romano revealed that the prolific 18 year old’s agent has said the player is not close to a deal to keep him at Dortmund.

With his deal set to expire in June, the news is basically a “come and get me” plea to Europe’s elite and Dortmund look like they could be forced to cash in on their prodigy.

United and Chelsea are both known to be scrambling for a striker in this window and Liverpool were also revealed today as being in talks with the player dubbed “the new Haaland”.

However, Plettenburg believes that Chelsea are the front runners in the race.

“#CFC & other top clubs ready to make the next step as soon as he would decide to leave Dortmund as a free agent in summer,” the journalist tweeted.

“Player won’t accept the current offer as revealed!

“#MUFC scouted him & monitoring him as well but Chelsea is hotter!”

United’s focus may be on PSV’s Cody Gakpo but uunder the circumstances, they cannot afford to let their rivals walk away with a deal for Moukoko unopposed.

Signing both players would be a fantastic statement of intent for the Red Devils and could transform their chances of a top four finish and, potentially, of a trophy this season.

According to Sport, Barcelona are also keen on the German but have no money. So they are asking him to sit out his contract so that he can join them for free in June.

“Moukoko should ignore the approaches of the Premier League and the pressure from Dortmund to renew or leave in January and be able to make cash,” the outlet says.

“The Blaugrana sports management are aware that it is a unique market opportunity, as well as the German’s sympathy for FC Barcelona.

“If he wants to play in the Catalan capital, he will have to make an effort and hold on.”