Daniel Bachmann reveals he was very close to joining Manchester United in the summer

Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann was reportedly very close to joining Manchester United in the summer.

In a recent interview with Heute, Bachmann stated:

“It was very, very, very, very close. Really very, very close.”

“In the end, I’m glad things turned out the way they are.

“The new coach wanted to keep me. I’m happy; I’m a top performer at Watford now.”

United were reportedly looking at goalkeeping options to give tough competition to David De Gea.

The Spaniard was not in the best form last season, with many doubting his ability to play out from the back.

However, he has proved everyone wrong this season and has been one of United’s best players.

De Gea is now braver, claiming crosses and coming off his line as a sweeper keeper.

His passing and vision have improved drastically.

It looks like Ten Hag and his coaches are putting the work in training to develop De Gea’s overall game.

It is to be seen whether he can continue his stellar form in the second half of the season.

United have been linked to other goalkeepers for next summer, but the reports are not concrete.

De Gea will be hoping to impress Ten Hag with his performances this season to avoid any talk of a move away from United.