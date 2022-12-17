David de Gea: Erik ten Hag open to replacing Manchester United goalkeeper next season

Erik ten Hag is reportedly open to replacing David de Gea next summer.

According to Florian Plettenberg (Sky Germany), Manchester United have not yet extended the Spaniard’s contract for another year.

Plettenberg tweeted:

“News De Gea: We‘ve been told that #MUFC – at this stage – is not considering pulling his clause to extend for one more year.”

“Ten Hag is open to get a new No. 1 but the player would like to stay beyond 2023. Current salary between €18-20m/year confirmed.”

There have always been question marks around De Gea’s position in Ten Hag’s first team.

The Dutchman’s playing style revolves around keeping ball possession and playing out from the back.

De Gea’s primary weakness is his inability to consistently aid build-up from the defence.

While he has shown signs of vast improvement this season, it is to be seen whether he can continue it for the remainder of the season.

As a shot-stopper, De Gea is probably one of the best in the world.

getting time and time again this season, he has saved precious points for United in the Premier League.

Ten Hag will have an important decision to make regarding the 32 year old, whose future remains uncertain at Old Trafford.

De Gea has admitted that he would love to remain at the club. The final decision will lie with Ten Hag.