Ella Toone rejects Phil Foden’s offer of joining Manchester City

Manchester United’s Ella Toone has told Phil Foden ‘No Chance’ after he jokingly asked her to sign for Manchester City.

According to The Daily Mail, the pair teamed up with Football Beyond Borders and JD Sports to open a new community football pitch in Moss Side and that’s when the exchange occurred.

Foden held up a piece of paper for Toone and said “There’s a contract there for you to sign for City,” before turning to the crowd and adding, “She wants to play for City doesn’t she? She needs to!”

Toone, who is a die-hard United fan, laughed and said “No chance!”

It’s been a busy week for the United and Lionesses star as with her teammates she paid a visit to a hospital to make memories with some young fans ahead of Christmas.

She also launched her own Youtube channel this week as well as training for the final game of 2022, the Reds’ Conti Cup game vs Sheffield United.

During this particular community event, Toone and Foden went head to head as they each managed a five-a-side team on the new pitch and it was the Red side of Manchester that came away with the victory!

Toone was previously part of City’s academy before leaving to join United when they re-launched their women’s team in 2018.

Talking last year of her time at City, Toone said, “Obviously I’m a United fan but I knew how much of a good team City were and I wanted to progress in my career.”

She continued, “I was training every day with top players, the likes of Lucy Bronze, Toni Duggan and people who I looked up to. Then I was able to play 90 minutes at the weekend and put into practice everything that I’d done in training that week.”

When United reformed they approached players who had previously come through their centre of excellence.

“Casey [Stoney] reached out and I bit her hand off as soon as I knew there was a Manchester United women’s team forming. I wanted to come back home and play for them. That’s all I ever wanted.”

It’s safe to say, Toone isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, certainly not to City, as she has just signed a contract extension to keep her at the club until 2026.