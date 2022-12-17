Liverpool hold talks with Man United target Youssoufa Moukoko over January transfer



Manchester United have been dealt a major blow in their tailing of Borussia Dortmund teen sensation, Youssoufa Moukoko.

Liverpool have now firmly entered the race for Moukoko and have even initiated talks with the player’s representatives over a January transfer.

Yesterday, the player’s agent made no secret of his client’s popularity in the market, alluding to the fact that a move to England could be on the cards.

Moukoko’s facilitator also refuted reports of an agreement with Dortmund and said the race is still open.

The 18-year-old’s contract at Signal Iduna Park expires at the end of the season, which would render him a free agent – an unthinkable scenario for Dortmund.

Among the clubs chasing Moukoko, Chelsea are also said to be keen with the London outfit also in desperate need of a goalscorer after Armando Broja’s injury.

Football Insider exclusively relays, “Liverpool have not given up hope of winning the race for Borussia Dortmund sensation Youssoufa Moukoko. Jurgen Klopp regards the player as a “sensational talent”, one source told Football Insider.”

“Talks have been held with the player’s representatives and a new push is expected to be made by the Merseysiders before the window opens.”

“Man City’s recruitment team are also closely monitoring the situation of the forward who is already an established member of the Dortmund first team.”

It’s evidently clear why all the top English clubs are hot on the trail of Moukoko.

Since making his debut at 16, the Germany international has notched an impressive 11 goals and eight assists in 59 appearances.

This season, he has taken the Bundesliga by storm, netting six goals. His achievements earned him a call-up to the German national team for the World Cup, although his participation was greatly limited. He only came on as a substitute for one minute during the tournament.

