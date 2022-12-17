Manchester United approached Ecuadorian wonderkid Kendry Paez in the summer

Manchester United made an offer to sign South American youngster Kendry Paez this summer, according to Ecuadorian media.

As reported in Sport Witness, it is unclear if United are still interested in the 15-year-old, after having an approach turned down at the time.

Paez currently plays for Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle and has been promoted to the first team for the 2023 season, despite his tender age.

Described a ‘jewel’, the midfielder is attracting interest from across Europe.

However, his current club are in no rush to accept offers for their young prodigy and have a plan in place for his expected departure.

It’s reported Paez will not be able to leave Ecuador for Europe until he is 18 years of age and any deal that might be done before then would see him stay at Del Valle until that time.

The reason behind the idea is to not rush young players into the cut throat world of European football, with the club describing any such move as ‘burning steps’.

Del Valle insist they want Paez to be ‘ready’, both physically and mentally for any high profile move, before they negotiate his transfer.

This kind of deal is commonplace for South American youth players, with the highest profile recent example coming with Endrick’s mega-money transfer to Real Madrid.

Endrick, 16, has agreed his transfer to the Spanish giants but he will stay at current club, Palmeiras, until 2024.

It has not been reported as to how much United were willing to pay for the up-and-coming star but as seen with Endrick, these deals don’t always come cheap.

Should United come back in for Paez, they will have to wait until 2025 to see him at Old Trafford.