Memphis Depay can prove to be the best stop-gap solution for financially-challenged Manchester United



The biggest problem ailing Manchester United at the moment is their financial condition after their exorbitant summer splurge under new manager Erik ten Hag.

As reported previously, United’s current due to clubs for transfer fees exceeds £306million. And that has meant United’s transfer business might be hampered.

The initial plan was for the club to direct all their efforts towards getting a back-up right back to reduce the overdependence on Diogo Dalot.

Depay, the perfect short-term solution

But Cristiano Ronaldo‘s incendiary interview and subsequent exit has meant the club’s plans to recruit a striker have needed to be hastened.

However, the World Cup has thrown a spanner in the works due to the great performances put in by United’s targets.

And that has prompted clubs to increase their valuation to such an extent that it might prove to be a bridge too difficult for United to cross in January.

“AND NOW WE KISS ON THE MOUTH” 🇳🇱 Dutch manager Louis Van Gaal continues to win hearts and minds at the World Cup, this time offering to kiss Memphis Depay on the mouth to make up for their time together at Man United. pic.twitter.com/no8cwLkVkG — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 8, 2022

The most suitable option for United would be the relatively cheap Memphis Depay of Barcelona. He was close to mutually agreeing a free exit in the summer.

But now the Catalan giants expect a transfer fee with Galatasaray the only club who have expressed their interest in paying for the Dutch international.

Will United plump for Depay

In terms of price, Depay is the most suitable and he has shown during his post-United career, that he can do the job when called upon.

He was a huge hit at Olympique Lyon and even in his debut season for Barcelona and has proved his worth during his national team stint.

Despite his injury record and his advancing age, Depay can prove to be a quality stop-gap solution.

But the former United star has a point to prove to the club and that can motivate him to do even better than his first stint.

