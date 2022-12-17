Porto and Al Nassr presidents distance themselves from signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hunt for a new football home has been dealt further blows, with club presidents distancing themselves from signing the out of contract striker.

Both Porto and Saudi club, Al Nassr presidents have publicly hinted they do not expect Ronaldo to be joining them in January.

As reported in 90min.com, Porto president Pinto da Costa says despite the interest, there is no way any club in Portugal will be able to afford the wages demanded by Ronaldo, in order to bring him back to his native country.

Ronaldo was heavily linked with a return to Sporting Lisbon in the summer and they remain the most likely destination, should CR7 return to the Liga Portuguesa.

“It’s up to him and the clubs interested. But in Portugal, nobody has the capacity to give him what he earns and still wants to earn. And he has value for that.” said Da Costa.

The most concrete offer since Ronaldo officially left United at the start of the World Cup has reportedly come from Saudi Arabia, with eye watering wages being touted.

However, again as reported in 90min.com, Al Nassr president Musalli Al Muammar has played down his club’s chances of signing Ronaldo, teasing the media by saying he has no idea who Ronaldo is.

“Who is Ronaldo? I don’t know him,” he said.

When pushed Al Muammar did eventually acknowledge Ronaldo but remained tight lipped on the signing.

“Cristiano was busy recently with the World Cup and I don’t think he’s negotiating with anyone. We will not speak about other players, I wish the best to Cristiano with any decision he makes.” he said.

The quotes are further indication that finding a new home might not be as easy as Ronaldo expected.

The striker is running into the same issues he had in the summer, despite now being a free agent.

Since Portugal’s early World Cup exit Ronaldo has been training at Real Madrid’s training complex to work on his fitness whilst agent Jorge Mendes searches for a club.