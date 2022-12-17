Raphael Varane trains ahead of World Cup final against Argentina

Raphael Varane is back in training for France after contracting a bug that threw his participation in the World Cup final into doubt.

🚨 JUST IN: Raphaël Varane has joined back up with the squad this lunchtime after spending Friday in his room & is expected to train tonight as normal. @lequipe 🇫🇷 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) December 17, 2022

Varane spent Friday in his hotel room in order to not spread the virus which has travelled through the French squad.

Up to five French players have suffered flu-like symptoms in the build up to the final, with Varane the latest having to isolate.

However, the United centre-back is fit and ready to train today, in preparation for the final against Argentina.

This will come as a huge relief to Didier Deschamps, with Varane being the most important cog in his defensive wheel.

It will also come as good news to Erik ten Hag, with Varane equally as important to the United cause.

Varane has struck up a formidable relationship with Argentine, Lisandro Martinez at Old Trafford and the pair will go head-to-head in the showpiece final tomorrow.

Varane hasn’t played for United since picking up an injury at Stamford Bridge in October but looks back to his best, performing well in the knockout games for the French.

The classy centre-half will be hoping to add to his incredible trophy haul, by picking up his second World Cup winners medal in Qatar. He will make history by becoming the only player in history to win four Champions League titles and two World Cups.

Whatever the outcome of the final, United are guaranteed to have one 2022 World Cup winner coming back to Old Trafford.

It’s expected both Varane and Martinez will be back available to Ten Hag in the New Year, as United launch their assault on a top four finish in the Premier League.