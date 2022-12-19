Alejandro Garnacho’s fantastic response to Chelsea’s enquiries



Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho has poured cold water on Chelsea’s interest in him.

Garnacho broke into the limelight after impressive performances in the Europa League with United before the World Cup break.

He scored the only goal for the Red Devils in a win against Real Sociedad.

In United’s last Premier League game, Garnacho’s stoppage-time winner against Fulham earned United all three points.

His rise seems to have attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

A while ago, it was reported that Real Madrid were interested in Garnacho, and view him as a genuine target that aligns with their policy of signing the world’s best youngsters.

Another indication shortly followed that said the Spanish giants are actually not in for the Argentine and are banking on him signing a new contract at Old Trafford.

United’s Premier League rivals, Chelsea are the latest club to be linked to the 19-year-old.

Simon Phillips reports on this development, “Chelsea have recently asked the representatives of Garnacho about his current situation.

“Chelsea were informed that Garnacho’s intention is, as of now, is to re-sign with Manchester United.”

United club chiefs have been hard at work to sort out Garnacho’s contract situation in an effort to get him to commit long-term to Erik ten Hag’s project at the club.

The player started both of United’s friendly games against Real Betis and Cadiz and produced steady showings in both.

After the Betis defeat, Garnacho was asked about his future and a possible move to Spain. He cleverly dodged the question and refused to answer. His response to Chelsea will undoubtedly delight fans.







