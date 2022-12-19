Could Manchester United turn to former Premier League striker Alvaro Morata in January

As Manchester United’s search for a striker intensifies, expect a raft of names to be linked with a move to Old Trafford following the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

One of the names in the hat for a move to Manchester is Spanish striker, Alvaro Morata.

Morata is currently leading the line for Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, scoring five goals in 14 games this season and keeping another United target, Joao Felix, out of the starting line up.

He is also just off the back of a strong individual World Cup performance despite Spain’s early exit, scoring three goals in his four appearances in Qatar.

These stats back up an impressive international record for Morata, who has netted 30 goals in his 61 caps for his national side.

It’s not the first time United have been linked with the player, with Jose Mourinho reportedly close to signing him before opting for Romelu Lukaku in the summer of 2017.

Morata joined Chelsea that summer and scored 24 times during his two season stay with The Blues, including a thumping header at Stamford Bridge against United.

Things didn’t work out perfectly for Morata at Chelsea, who have a fairly poor record when it comes to recruiting centre-forwards in recent years.

Despite not being the most glamorous of options for United, Morata does carry pedigree, having played for Real Madrid, Juventus and Atletico, as well as the London club.

Additionally, at the age of 30 and with his contract expiring in 2024, Morata represents a more economical option for the United board, which could play a huge part in their thinking with other areas of the pitch in need of reinforcements.

The path looks clear for United to make their move, should they wish, with no other clubs seemingly in the race for his signature as things stand.

However, Fabrizio Romano recently poured cold water on a potential switch to Old Trafford, saying he expects Morata to finish the season with Atleti.

“I think he has good chances to stay at Atleti until the end of the season, but let’s see if that changes in the next weeks,” he said.

Although it seems an unlikely move at present, things may change should United make their interest known, with Morata possibly feeling as though he has unfinished business in the Premier League.







