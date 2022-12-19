Erik ten Hag makes Cody Gakpo a suprise promise as transfer pursuit heats up



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has promised PSV Eindhoven a prominent role in his squad should he choose an Old Trafford switch over other destinations.

In addition to this, Gakpo is in line to inherit Cristiano Ronaldo’s number seven shirt when he arrives.

The Mirror reports that Ten Hag has told the goalscorer that he sees him as the perfect heir to the departed Ronaldo who left a few weeks ago.

United’s interest in Gakpo runs from the summer when a move never materialized.

Gakpo was close to joining the 20-time English champions but when a decision came to it, Ten Hag opted to spend the money on his former Ajax player, Antony, over the Dutchman.

Since then, numerous reports have indicated that United are still in the running for his services – interest which has been enhanced by the player’s brilliant performances in the World Cup.

Gakpo finished the tournament with three goals, scoring the opener in all three of the Netherlands’ group stage games.

Ten Hag is banking on one factor to beat rivals to Gakpo’s signature: his personal relationship with the player.

The Mirror relays, “Erik ten Hag is banking on his relationship with Cody Gakpo giving Manchester United a decisive edge in the fight to land the in-demand PSV Eindhoven forward.

“Ten Hag worked with Gakpo when he was in charge of the PSV academy more than a decade ago and maintained a friendship with the player and his family during his emergence as one of the Eredivisie’s top performers.”

The Mirror exclusively adds, “The bond Ten Hag has built up with Gakpo could be critical – as will the assurances the Dutch international is looking for with regards to his role in the team.”

To sign Gakpo, the Red Devils will have to ward off stiff competition from Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Arsenal, and Leeds United.







