Ethan Laird impresses for Queens Park Rangers, prompting recall possibility



Manchester United’s loan star Ethan Laird as been impressing for Queens Park Rangers amidst reports that Erik ten Hag is considering recalling him.

Laird has been mooted for a possible return to Old Trafford in January, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka on his way out and Diogo Dalot lacking competition for his slot.

But newly installed QPR boss Neil Critchley is keen to keep the player at the club until the end of the season.

“In any 12-month loan there is a natural break around mid-season that applies to all players, but Ethan has been having a fantastic season here, playing every single week,” Critchley said.

“I am sure Manchester United will be happy with Ethan and the way he’s been playing and his development. My aim is to carry that on.

“I see myself as someone who can coach players to improve in the team, they are playing in.

“Ethan is someone I have been aware of for many years coming through at United, and I tried to sign him previously at Blackpool, which didn’t happen, so I am pleased he is here and hopefully is for the rest of the season.”

The academy graduate has started in all 19 of QPR’s Championship matches since signing for the London side, helping them to five clean sheets while providing a dynamic attacking threat.

With two assists and a goal, he has shown he is capable of good productivity; however his pace and dribbling ability have really come to the fore as he has been the principal provider of width on Critchley’s right-hand side.

His attacking influence was on display against Preston, where he made two key passes and drew an incredibly six fouls.

It was also a solid defensive display from Laird, who won nine duels, made two clearance, and two interceptions on QPR’s way to a much-needed clean sheet.

With United mulling over their option to recall the right back, it is clear that the player is enjoying his loan spell and could possibly benefit from seeing it out until the end of the season.

But with United lacking options, it is perfectly possible that Erik ten Hag will want to oversee his development in Man United’s first-team squad instead.

After all, Dalot can’t play every game.







