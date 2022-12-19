Jude Bellingham finally responds to Manchester United interest with brutal answer



Manchester United target Jude Bellingham has finally broken his silence on the Red Devils’ interest in him.

Yesterday a report emerged that indicated United’s reaffirmed interest in Bellingham.

The report stated that Erik ten Hag is a big fan of Bellingham and privately admitted that the youngster’s performances for England in the World Cup were levels above those for Borussia Dortmund.

A bevvy of Europe’s elite clubs are after Bellingham’s services and United will need to ward off stiff competition.

Liverpool have widely been mentioned as the favourites to sign the 19-year-old.

The Merseyside club’s massive advantage is drawn from Bellingham’s close relationships with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Bellingham had an interesting reaction with a United fan who asked the young star for a photograph.

The Mirror reports, “A video of Bellingham being stopped by a United fan has emerged on social media.

“In the clip, the footballer poses for a selfie with the supporter before being asked: Are you going to come to Man Utd?

“Bellingham laughs, says ‘no’ and simply walks away.”

The Dortmund man’s response is confirmation of what most United supporters already knew – that Old Trafford is not a realistic destination for Bellingham as it stands.

United must now look elsewhere as Ten Hag looks to bolster his midfield options.

It was also reported yesterday that the Red Devils are preparing to try again for Frenkie de Jong in the summer, after a failed bid in the summer of 2022.

Another name that’s been floated is Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez who won the World Cup’s Young Player of the Tournament Award after Argentina’s triumph over France.







