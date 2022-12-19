Juventus join the race to sign Man United’s Diogo Dalot



Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot is a wanted man.

Coveted by big guns such as Barcelona and a former target of Bayern Munich, it is now Juventus who are coming calling for the talented right back.

Sport Witness relays that, “Gazzetta dello Sport on Monday point out that Juventus’ manager wants to sign him.

“They look at who could provide competition for Juan Cuadrado, and explain that Dalot ‘remains the dream’ of Max Allegri.”

It is acknowledged in the article that it is a difficult mission for the Old Lady as United are poised to exercise their option to extend Dalot’s contract by one year.

Even so, if the 23 year old is unwilling to sign a new deal at Old Trafford, the Red Devils might feel forced to sell in the summer of 2023 to avoid losing the star for nothing a year later.

Dalot has been one of the top performers for Erik ten Hag since the manager took over at United.

He has played in every single United game this term apart from the last one against Fulham, when he was suspended.

Originally brought to the club by José Mourinho, he was consistently overlooked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who preferred Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the position.

During Solskjaer’s reign, Dalot had a stint in Serie A with AC Milan, where he enjoyed moderate success.

But it is his form back at United that has made the Portuguese the right back every top club wants to buy.

He also impressed in the World Cup, winning a starting berth over Manchester City’s highly rated João Cancelo for his national side and going into contract negotiations at this stage in his career, United will have a job on their hands to keep him at Old Trafford for the long term.







