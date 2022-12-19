Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane embrace after the World Cup final

Manchester United stars Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane were shot hugging after the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.

Martinez’s Argentina were crowned World champions after prevailing over France in penalty shootouts.

It was one of the best football matches ever played, having no shortage of drama.

Varane’s team came very close in the end after a brilliant hat trick by Kylian Mbappe but fell short in the shootout.

On the balance of play, many agreed that Argentina deserved to win.

Both have had a phenomenal world cup and have been vital cogs in their respective team’s success.

During the celebrations, Martinez and Varane were shot hugging each other, showing a sign of mutual admiration and respect.

A video of Rapha and Licha after full time ❤️🔴 🎥 @worldnews24u pic.twitter.com/aci5OAP52j — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) December 18, 2022

The duo have been colossal for Man United over the past three months.

They have formed a brilliant partnership at the back, and are instrumental to the way Erik ten Hag likes to play.

United’s high defensive line allows them to squeeze the opposition and dominate the game.

Fans will be hoping that the two can carry on their brilliant form into the second half of the season.

United kick things off against Burnley in the Carabao Cup on the 21st of December.



