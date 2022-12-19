Man United reaffirm Jude Bellingham interest as Jurgen Klopp grows confident of winning transfer battle



Manchester United have reaffirmed their interest in Borussia Dortmund teen sensation, Jude Bellingham.

For a long time now, Bellingham has widely been reported to be on United’s radar with Erik ten Hag a big admirer of the Englishman.

So star-struck is Ten Hag with Bellingham that The Athletic reports that the Dutch boss thought his performances for England in the World Cup were levels above what he has been doing at Signal Iduna Park.

Ten Hag wants Bellingham in the summer and believes the 19-year-old could be a mainstay in the middle of the park for United over many years.

The Athletic adds that the Red Devils know they face a steep task to land Bellingham’s services with Europe’s elite circling around him.

Alongside United, Real Madrid and Manchester City are also keen on him. Liverpool are also in the running to get him and are widely tipped to be the favourites.

The Mirror relays that Jurgen Klopp is increasingly growing in confidence that Bellingham will choose a sensational move to Anfield over any other destination.

The Mirror says, “Liverpool are growing increasingly confident that they will win the £100million scramble for England’s rising star Jude Bellingham.

“For the past year Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp has told the club owners that the Borussia Dortmund man was his main target and wanted their financial backing.”

The possible sale of the Merseyside club by Fenway Sports Group has not altered the owners’ promise to secure Bellingham’s services for Klopp.

On what puts Liverpool ahead of other suitors in the hotly-contested race for Bellingham, the outlet maintains “Liverpool are ahead of Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid in the pursuit of the midfielder due to an unlikely bromance with Three Lions team-mate Jordan Henderson.”

Beyond Henderson, Bellingham is also a close friend of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The player’s father also prefers a move to Anfield.

