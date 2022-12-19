Manchester United could be open to a potential Harry Kane transfer



Manchester United could turn to Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane following the club’s striker crisis.

Last month, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was the club’s top goalscorer last season left the club after finding a mutual agreement.

It has left Erik ten Hag’s side without quality options in attack leaving Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford the only options that could be used.

Both players will likely feature in the starting lineup meaning a youngster could be used as that backup striker.

Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony can all play up top but it seems unlikely that Ten Hag will not look for a new striker in January.

The club has been linked with Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay in recent weeks and months with it looking likely that one of them will arrive next month.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man United are open to transferring in Harry Kane amid transfer rumours.

18 months ago, Kane was close to signing for rivals Manchester City but the deal didn’t materialise

This summer, the Citizens bought Erling Haaland with the English striker remaining at Tottenham instead.

However, with strong links to the striker in the past, United along with Newcastle could swoop in for the striker soon.

Kane has a contract lasting until 2024 but he could depart his club soon in the hunt for trophies.

The Red Devils will surely have to achieve Champions League qualification if they were to have a chance at signing the Englishman.

The 29-year-old had a mixed bag of a performance at the World Cup, missing his second penalty in the quarter-finals.

England couldn’t capitalise at the end of the match with the performance dropping once Kane missed his kick from the spot.



