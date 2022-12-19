Marcus Rashford responds to rumours regarding a contract extension at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has responded to the claims he has been offered 400k a week to renew his contract at Manchester United.

Rashford replied to a post on his Twitter page to set the record straight.

Can we please stop making up these stories? Mines and the clubs objectives are to hopefully get into the champions league this season. This isn't helpful. Thank you — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 18, 2022

“Can we please stop making up these stories?” Rashford wrote, in response to the salary claims, which have since been deleted.

The forward then explained that both he and the club are fully focused on matters on the pitch, for the time being.

“Mines and the club’s objectives are to hopefully get into the champions league this season.” he wrote.

Despite Rashford insisting he isn’t concentrating on a contract renewal, there is a growing fear he could be tempted away from Old Trafford at the end of his deal in 2024.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaif has publicly announced his interest in Rashford, claiming “every club would run after him” if he were to become available.

Whilst it would be a surprise to see born-and-bred Mancunian Rashford swap Manchester for Paris, any offer to join the star-studded side would appear tempting.

Rashford’s form has reignited under new United boss Erik ten Hag this season, with the 25-year-old looking back to his best after a difficult twelve months previous.

He also enjoyed a fine World Cup, finishing as England’s joint-top goalscorer in the tournament alongside Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka with three goals.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping Rashford and the United hierarchy can agree on an extension for a player he recently described as “one of the world’s best in his position”.



