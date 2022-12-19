Marcus Thuram likely to move amidst Manchester United interest



World Cup runner-up Marcus Thuram has emerged as a possible January transfer target for Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag said to be keen on the France forward who has also attracted the interest of Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur.

That is according to German outlet Bild, who report that the Frenchman may already have played his last game in a Gladbach shirt.

The Borussia Monchengladbach attacker provided an assist for Kylian Mbappe’s second goal against Argentina, having come on to replace Olivier Giroud before half time.

Thuram is out of contract in the summer, prompting speculation that he is set to move on from Gladbach and join a bigger club.

His performances at club level this season certainly look like those of a player ready for the next step.

The striker has scored ten goals and provided three assists in the Bundesliga so far this season., relishing a central position in the attack.

Previously, Thuram has often been deployed off the left-hand side of Gladbach’s offense.

But standing at 192cm and blessed with a fair amount of pace, the 25-year-old is proving to be a real handful for centre backs.

He possesses the kind of physicality that is clearly missing from Erik ten Hag’s offensive options and could be a shrewd January addition.

With his contract expiring at the end of the current season, Thuram would like command only a modest fee.

That would certainly suit Manchester United, who have many positions in need of reinforcement in the near future and might struggle to spend big in January.

The Red Devils spent around £227m in the summer transfer window, and the lack of clarity regarding the club’s ownership situation could be another stumbling block regarding any marquee signings.

Thuram could potentially be an ideal target to bolster United’s attack in the short-term while also becoming a key squad player should the club go big for a centre forward in the summer.







