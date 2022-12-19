Three Manchester United stars make SofaScore’s World Cup Best XI



SofaScore have released their Team of the Tournament for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and have included three Manchester United players, with Bruno Fernandes the highest-rated player of the competition.

SofaScore compile data on a number of metrics to assess player performances across a multitude of competitions and are able to provide a match rating out of ten based on their match statistics.

The Team of the Tournament features players who managed the highest average ratings throughout the Qatar World Cup.

Bruno Fernandes featured in four games, never scoring below an 8.1 out of ten and averaging an 8.38, with his match winning brace against Uruguay a particular highlight.

His performance throughout the tournament ranks even higher than World Cup winner Lionel Messi, although it was a close-run thing with the Argentine managing a rating of 8.27.

Casemiro and Harry Maguire also made the team, impressing for Brazil and England respectively.

The former was even described as ‘the best midfielder in the world’ by his teammate Neymar – a moniker few could argue with after his display against Switzerland.

Maguire seemed to relish some time away from Old Trafford and has won over a number of plaudits, having been much maligned in the build up to the tournament.

Daley Blind was the only former United player to make the team, although a couple of prospective signings were included.

Cody Gakpo, who scored the opening goal in each of the Netherlands’ group stage games, surprises no one with his inclusion, as he showcased his attacking quality much to the excitement of Man United fans.

Gakpo was close to joining the Red Devils in the summer and, while a move at the time never materialised, he has been heavily linked with a January switch to Old Trafford.

Josip Juranovic, described by pundit Alex Scott as Croatia’s best player, was an ever-present for his country and worked hard to earn his acclaim, although many will wonder just how Achraf Hakimi failed to make the grade after his sensational performances for Morocco.

Croatia had one of the most miserly defences in the competition and Juranovic’s excellence at right back was a huge contribution, which might just convince Celtic to up their asking price as United look to provide Diogo Dalot with genuine competition.

Dominik Livakoivic – reportedly offered to United last summer – was the highest-ranking goalkeeper.

The remaining three spots went to Frenchman, with Ibrahima Konate, Antoine Griezmann, and Kylian Mbappe making up the rest of the eleven. The latter two in particular were sensational in Les Bleus’ run to the runners’ up podium.

🗺️ | Team of the Tournament The time has come for us to reveal our #Qatar2022 TOTT! 🤩 Seven different nations see their players featured in our XI, as Bruno Fernandes' four excellent displays for Portugal mean he's our highest-rated player of the tournament! 🌟#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/lHcSYna4HT — Sofascore (@SofascoreINT) December 19, 2022

With the domestic season back underway, United fans will be hoping that Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, and Harry Maguire continue their fine form on their return to Old Trafford.







