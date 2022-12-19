Wayne Rooney makes bold Man United and Kylian Mbappe claim amidst World Cup heroics



Wayne Rooney has urged Paris Saint-Germain and France star Kylian Mbappe to ditch Ligue 1 for the Premier League with Manchester United.

Rooney was speaking before France’s thrilling World Cup final showdown against Argentina in which the Albiceleste emerged victorious.

In what was a scintillating game with spins and plot twists throughout, Argentina finally lifted the World Cup after a penalty shootout.

The match was highlighted by the matchup between Mbappe and Lionel Messi, who both rose to the occasion and delivered one of the greatest football matches of all time.

Messi scored two goals and calmly converted his penalty in the ensuing shootout.

The standout performer, however, was Mbappe, who grabbed a hat-trick and, as Messi did, scored his penalty in the shootout.

In recent weeks, Mbappe has been mentioned as a United target, with the Frenchman keen on an exit from PSG.

United’s record goalscorer had his say and delivered his verdict, agreeing that a move to Old Trafford would be the best fit for the 23-year-old.

Alongside United, Rooney also mentioned Real Madrid as a possible destination.

The Englishman said about the World Cup hero, “PSG is not suited for him.

“I think a club like United would be perfect for him.”

Rooney added, ” He should go there next. Either United or Real Madrid.”

🚨🇫🇷 Wayne Rooney on Kylian Mbappe’s next club: “PSG is not suited for him. I think a club like United would be perfect for him. He should go there next. Either United or Real Madrid.” @centredevils 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ezw9Lm3TYS — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) December 18, 2022

Mbappe’s World Cup performances seem to have woken up Real Madrid who had initially shut the door for a possible transfer after a failed move in the summer.

Reports from Spain this morning indicated that the Spanish giants would be open to trying again for him.

🚨🎖️| As long as Florentino Pérez is the president of Real Madrid, the doors of the Bernabéu will NEVER be closed for Mbappé. @relevo pic.twitter.com/ZaAFVpmMZo — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 19, 2022

This would almost certainly rule United out of the race for Mbappe.







