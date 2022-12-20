Academy Match report: Manchester United u21s 0-2 PSV Eindhoven u21s



Manchester United’s u21s took on PSV Eindhoven last night in the Premier League International Cup.

The match was yet another in a long list this season that wasn’t televised, leaving supporters bemused at the lack of coverage for the club’s u21s as they were forced to make do with a mere two minutes of highlights posted on the club website.

The visitor’s had the first shot on target, forcing a save from Ondrej Mastny down low to his left.

United thought they had their opener after Sam Mather’s blocked shot fell to Shola Shoretire 10 yards out but the fast acting defence of the Dutch side ensured the follow up attempt was also blocked.

Seconds later, Shoretire’s hard running allowed him to win the loose ball and get to the byline to square across goal for Joe Hugill, who inexplicably managed to miss from just four yards out with an open goal to aim at.

Shoretire was the main man in attack throughout as he had the PSV defenders scrambling to block a flurry of efforts before the end of the half.

Just two minutes after the restart, PSV took the lead after a cross was allowed to bounce in the box and Canadian Simon Colyn was alert at the back post to control and slot past Mastny.

Colyn looked to add a second to his tally shortly after with a curling effort from long range that narrowly sailed wide past the left post.

PSV doubled their lead in the 78th minute after some good passing play on the left opened the space for Isaac Babadi to cut in and strike into the bottom left corner from 20 yards.

United almost pulled one back when Omari Forson struck from outside the box, forcing the keeper to parry into the path of Mateo Mejia, but the keeper was quick to recover and get a hand to the Spaniard’s effort.

The final whistle would blow to seal a 0-2 defeat for United as they remain winless in the competition with their final match to come next month against Feyenoord.

United: Mastny, Jurado (Wellens 77), Bernard, Bennett (Pye 46), Mainoo, Hansen-Aaroen, Emeran (Gore 77), Shoretire, Mather (Forson 67), Hugill (Mejia 67)

Unused subs: Harrison, Huddlestone







