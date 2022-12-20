Bayern Munich to swoop for Man United target Yann Sommer in January



As David de Gea’s future at Manchester United hangs in the balance, the club has been linked with a plethora of keepers from around Europe.

One of these is Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Yann Sommer, who was reportedly offered a job at the club in August as De Gea’s backup, but chose to stay in Germany to secure his place in Switzerland’s World Cup squad.

But earlier this month it emerged that Sommer is now considering his future as his contract is set to expire in June – at the same time as that of De Gea.

This means he could replace the Spaniard at the club, on a free transfer, rather than join as a backup.

With reports saying United are still keen on the 34 year old, but not until June, it will come as a blow to hear that they are being joined by some of Europe’s elite in the chase for his signature, the most notable of which want him straight away.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, “Yann Sommer is an option for Bayern as new goalkeeper to replace Neuer.

“Talks are ongoing – but not advanced yet.

“Inter are also interested in Sommer but to join as free agent for the next season.”

Yann Sommer is an option for Bayern as new goalkeeper to replace Neuer. Talks are ongoing – but not advanced yet. He's one of the names in the list. 🔴 #FCBayern Inter are also interested in Sommer but to join as free agent for the next season. pic.twitter.com/bj9eyLn7X0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2022

Manuel Neuer was injured a week after Germany were eliminated from the World Cup when he broke his leg in a skiing accident.

This means that their advance will come straight away, scuppering United’s – and Inter’s – chances of getting him on a free in June.

An opportunity to join a team capable of winning the Champions League this season may be one that a player of Sommer’s age will find hard to resist.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.