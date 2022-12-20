Benfica join Jhon Duran race as Manchester United stalk Goncalo Ramos



Chicago Fire striker Jhon Duran looks set to spark a transfer domino cascade as Benfica have joined Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool in pursuing the Colombian, although it may also provide a hint as to the future of Goncalo Ramos.

The 18-year-old has already become a first-team regular at club level and looks set for a promising future, having already scored eight goals in the MLS.

Dhuran remarkably won his first international cap for Colombia back in September, replacing former United and Chelsea forward Radamel Falcao as a substitute against Guatemala.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, the player has caught the eye of Benfica, with the English trio having already enquired about Dhuran back in October.

However, the real story here is likely to involve Goncalo Ramos in some way, with the Portuguese giants potentially seeing Dhuran as a possible replacement for the Portugal star.

Ramos became the youngest scorer of a World Cup hattrick since Pele during the Selecao’s 6-1 drubbing of Switzerland in the World Cup knockout stages.

Erik ten Hag is known to be an admirer of the Benfica striker and United have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old.

While it is thought that a mammoth offer would be required to prise Ramos away from the Primera Liga leaders, that stance could be softened somewhat should Benfica manage to secure Dhuran as a replacement.

As Aguias are enjoying a fantastic season and are eight points clear of Porto at the top of the league table, with Ramos’ nine goals in eleven matches a big factor.

But selling him on for good money and replacing him with Dhuran – who is reportedly available for as little as €10m – would very much fit in with Benfica’s transfer policy.

Having made a fortune moving on Darwin Nunez and seamlessly replacing him with Goncalo Ramos, there is every reason to suspect that Benfica fancy themselves capable of repeating the trick with Jhon Duran.

Whether that means that Ten Hag would be able to secure his top target for the centre forward position in January remains to be seen, but it is notable that Ramos’ club appears to already be planning for his departure.







