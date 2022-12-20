Could Dušan Vlahović be the solution to Manchester United’s attacking problems?

Manchester United’s search for a replacement to Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to intensify over the next couple of weeks, with the January transfer window approaching.

Expect a host of strikers to be linked with a move to Old Trafford, including Juventus man, Dušan Vlahović.

The Serbian forward is one of the most highly rated young players in European football and could provide the perfect foil for Erik ten Hag’s fluid, attacking brand of football.

Vlahović, who burst onto the scene at Fiorentina, left Florence for Turin in the summer, signing for Juventus in a deal worth over £65 million.

The 22-year-old has scored seven goals in his 15 appearances for Juve, who sit 3rd and 10 points behind lead leaders Napoli, in Serie A.

He also featured in the World Cup, scoring one goal in two games, which wasn’t enough to contribute to getting his country out of the group stages, in what was a disappointing tournament for Serbia.

Vlahović would provide Ten Hag with a genuine focal point at the centre of his attack, at 6″3 with power and excellent technique, Vlahović looks tailor made for the Premier League.

Boosting United’s firepower in forward areas may be the difference between qualifying, or not, for the Champions League, next season – Vlahović would certainly do that.

Given Juventus’ current reported financial issues, a deal looks far more viable than it would in typical circumstances.

This would naturally appeal to the United hierarchy, who understand the requirements for other areas of the squad needing surgery, as well as the need for a centre forward.

United would likely face competition to sign the big striker, with Arsenal heavily linked with him in the summer, amongst others.

Juventus will do all they can to keep their star man, who is already something of a cult hero at the Allianz Stadium. However, the decision may be out of their hands if the financial reports are to be believed.

Ten Hag has publicly stated the need for reinforcements up front so we expect United to be busy in the coming weeks.







