Financial expert suggests massive Man United sale deception by the Glazers



Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family may not sanction a complete takeover of the club as they look to retain control at Old Trafford.

News of the Glazer family’s intention to sell United rocked the football world, with the globe’s richest individuals, companies and sovereign funds taking notice and expressing interest in bidding for the club.

It was reported earlier this month that United’s representatives in the takeover process, the Raine Group, are targeting a complete sale by the first quarter of next year.

Another recent report indicated that United co-owner, Avram Glazer, had met Saudi Arabia and Qatar investors during his Doha trip with the sale of United possibly on the agenda.

In addition to Saudi and Qatar owners, Avram Glazer is also said to have held talks with Dubai-based investment firms.

However, as United fans look towards the future with renewed hope, it’s possible that the Glazers may be using the takeover process as a ruse to secure external funding while still retaining control of the 20-time English champions.

This is according to Football Insider, who spoke to finance expert Doctor Dan Plumley.

Plumley said, “A partial sale is attractive because the main owners get to keep their control.”

“They [Glazers] stay the ultimate power in the club and they get fresh money. It is someone else who is footing the bill to grow the club.”

“However, they would be giving up a stake in the club which would then hurt them in the future when you are organising dividends.”

Plumley adds that the Glazers’ reluctance to pump money into United over the years is strongly indicative of their deceptive intention to remain in charge while someone else puts money in.

Their language is simply a softening mechanism to a larger scheme. Payment of dividends would also continue.







