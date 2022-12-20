Frank McAvennie: Manchester United are preparing to sell Marcus Rashford

Manchester United could be preparing to sell Marcus Rashford.

According to Frank McAvennie, the club is activating his extension so they can move him on in the future.

The former West Ham United striker spoke to Football Insider:

“If they are activating that extension they will sell him.”

“They are not going to let him run that down and let him leave for nothing.”

“He is too expensive a player for that. If they activate the extension I would think that they are going to sell him.”

“I like him as a player. But I was disappointed in him. I thought he took his eye off the ball.”

“Football is first and foremost and I think he is getting back to that now. I do not know if he would want to leave Man United.”

The United striker had been under plenty of criticism last season due to his below-par performances.

He has stepped it up this season and has become one of United’s most dangerous attackers under Ten Hag.

In 24 games, he has scored 11 goals and provided 3 assists.

The 25 year old will be looking to continue his form into the second half of the season.



